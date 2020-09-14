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UN Agenda 2030: The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) To "Transform" Our World
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88 views • September 14, 2020
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Steven J. Baldassari of American Patriots for God and Country discusses the United Nations Agenda 2030 and it's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) To "Transform" Our World.
Transform means to change. As we all learned under the Obama administration, change isn't always a good thing. We can't afford to aimlessly follow leftist ideologues off the rhetoric cliff to their communist (AKA progressive) utopias. As such, in this video Steve exposes the agenda of the left by breaking down each and every one of the seventeen goals and points out why they are not as shiny as the left makes them out to be. The people behind the UN (and we all know what type of people those are) are not implementing these policies and trying to accomplish these goals for the greater good or to only help "disabled" people as they so broadly say. In fact, they just call anyone they see as a victim "disabled" and lump people who don't belong in that category as such to progress their agenda items.
This is about looking at the bigger picture of the left and the globalism which they subscribe to. Once you watch this video, you will see the greater implications of this and understand just how sinister their plans are. The left always sells you poison as gold and pretends anyone who would speak out against them is hateful and they target them. Even when they mean to do good (because some of these agenda items could be used to do good things in the world if there were truly non-evil people with non-sinister intentions behind them), they do it badly. Whenever you look at any agenda you have to look at who is behind it and what their ideological goals are. That will tell you how their goals will be achieved. In this case, this is all about power, control and making the world succumb under their ing.
P.S. Yes, I know, my arms got cut off and my body and hands pixelated for some reason throughout parts of this video. It's about the message not the messenger or about appearance. Stay focused people. :)
Sources:
1. United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs Disability https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/envision2030.html
2. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Criminal Justice Information Services Division Expanded Homicide Data Table 6 (2018) https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-6.xls
3. Antifa: Trained by terrorist PKK in Syria, may end up outlawed in the US https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/antifa-trained-by-terrorist-pkk-in-syria-may-end-up-outlawed-in-the-us-36817
#UnitedNations, #Agenda2030, #17SustainableDevelopmentGoals
Steven J. Baldassari of American Patriots for God and Country discusses the United Nations Agenda 2030 and it's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) To "Transform" Our World.
Transform means to change. As we all learned under the Obama administration, change isn't always a good thing. We can't afford to aimlessly follow leftist ideologues off the rhetoric cliff to their communist (AKA progressive) utopias. As such, in this video Steve exposes the agenda of the left by breaking down each and every one of the seventeen goals and points out why they are not as shiny as the left makes them out to be. The people behind the UN (and we all know what type of people those are) are not implementing these policies and trying to accomplish these goals for the greater good or to only help "disabled" people as they so broadly say. In fact, they just call anyone they see as a victim "disabled" and lump people who don't belong in that category as such to progress their agenda items.
This is about looking at the bigger picture of the left and the globalism which they subscribe to. Once you watch this video, you will see the greater implications of this and understand just how sinister their plans are. The left always sells you poison as gold and pretends anyone who would speak out against them is hateful and they target them. Even when they mean to do good (because some of these agenda items could be used to do good things in the world if there were truly non-evil people with non-sinister intentions behind them), they do it badly. Whenever you look at any agenda you have to look at who is behind it and what their ideological goals are. That will tell you how their goals will be achieved. In this case, this is all about power, control and making the world succumb under their ing.
P.S. Yes, I know, my arms got cut off and my body and hands pixelated for some reason throughout parts of this video. It's about the message not the messenger or about appearance. Stay focused people. :)
Sources:
1. United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs Disability https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/envision2030.html
2. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Criminal Justice Information Services Division Expanded Homicide Data Table 6 (2018) https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-6.xls
3. Antifa: Trained by terrorist PKK in Syria, may end up outlawed in the US https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/antifa-trained-by-terrorist-pkk-in-syria-may-end-up-outlawed-in-the-us-36817
#UnitedNations, #Agenda2030, #17SustainableDevelopmentGoals
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