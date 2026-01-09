AI Media Shift, an interview with Aaron Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AI is quietly reshaping media, and most people don’t even realize how much content they already consume isn’t human. From AI avatars dominating video platforms to synthetic voices delivering complex analysis, the line is fading fast. What matters now isn’t whether content is AI-generated, but how effectively it communicates ideas. This discussion dives into what’s coming next and why it changes everything. Watch the latest interview for the full breakdown.
#AIMedia #DigitalTrends #FutureOfContent #TechShift
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport