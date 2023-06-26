Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Foundation: Top-5 for Liberty
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
318 Subscribers
7 views
Published Monday

Corrupt and repressive, weighted down by heavy bureaucracy - it’s all around us and getting worse year by year. But an alternative to total tyranny is attainable. These five principles can put things on a new path - to liberty.


Path to Liberty: June 26, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionquoteshistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentconstitutionalistdecentralize

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket