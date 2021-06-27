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Joe Biden labelled a ‘creep’ after he ‘bizarrely’ keeps whispering into microphone
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140 views • June 27, 2021
President Joe Biden has “bizarrely” whispered into the microphone multiple times at a press conference – in what has been deemed as “creepy” – while he addresses reporters questions.
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