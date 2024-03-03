The Liberator #14: Sincerity

Here in Luke 13:11-35, Jesus performs a miraculous healing on the Sabbath, angering the religious rulers. He also shares parables about the kingdom of heaven and gives a surprising answer to the question of who will be saved?
