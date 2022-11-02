What is Happening in the Real Gold Market?...Egon von Greyerz & Lynette Zang

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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 My special guest this week is Egon von Greyerz. We talked about what's going on in the derivative markets, war, energy, failing economies, and really using currencies as a weapon. 📖 Chapters:
0:00 Intro to Egon von Greyerz
1:47 Great Britain & Credit Suisse
5:26 Derivatives vs. Swaps
14:15 Crisis in Confidence & CBDC's
22:10 Wealth Transfer & Energy Crisis
20:43 War & the Weaponization of Energy
38:15 Strong Dollar
43:50 Physical Gold Markets
49:04 Protecting Wealth with Gold and Silver 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: Follow Egon von Greyerz ⬇️ Website: https://goldswitzerland.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/egonvg/v... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #gold #economy #currency