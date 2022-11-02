Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is Happening in the Real Gold Market?...Egon von Greyerz & Lynette Zang
150 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 20 days ago |
Shop now
 Nov 1, 2022
Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=CWL11012022&month=2022-11 or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=CWL11012022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: 
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 My special guest this week is Egon von Greyerz. We talked about what's going on in the derivative markets, war, energy, failing economies, and really using currencies as a weapon. 📖 Chapters:

0:00 Intro to Egon von Greyerz

1:47 Great Britain & Credit Suisse

5:26 Derivatives vs. Swaps

14:15 Crisis in Confidence & CBDC's

22:10 Wealth Transfer & Energy Crisis

20:43 War & the Weaponization of Energy

38:15 Strong Dollar

43:50 Physical Gold Markets

49:04 Protecting Wealth with Gold and Silver 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: Follow Egon von Greyerz ⬇️ Website: https://goldswitzerland.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/egonvg/v... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #gold #economy #currency

Keywords
economymoneygoldcurrencydollarbislynette zangegon von greyerzsyntheticitm trading incgold marketderivativeinflatiion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket