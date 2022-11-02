What is Happening in the Real Gold Market?...Egon von Greyerz & Lynette Zang

Nov 1, 2022



0:00 Intro to Egon von Greyerz

1:47 Great Britain & Credit Suisse

5:26 Derivatives vs. Swaps

14:15 Crisis in Confidence & CBDC's

22:10 Wealth Transfer & Energy Crisis

20:43 War & the Weaponization of Energy

38:15 Strong Dollar

43:50 Physical Gold Markets

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: Follow Egon von Greyerz ⬇️ Website: https://goldswitzerland.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/egonvg/v...