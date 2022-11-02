What is Happening in the Real Gold Market?...Egon von Greyerz & Lynette Zang

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
My special guest this week is Egon von Greyerz. We talked about what's going on in the derivative markets, war, energy, failing economies, and really using currencies as a weapon.
0:00 Intro to Egon von Greyerz
1:47 Great Britain & Credit Suisse
5:26 Derivatives vs. Swaps
14:15 Crisis in Confidence & CBDC's
22:10 Wealth Transfer & Energy Crisis
20:43 War & the Weaponization of Energy
38:15 Strong Dollar
43:50 Physical Gold Markets
