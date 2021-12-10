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Where is the Virus? Christine Massey Interview - The Health Ranger
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1615 views • December 10, 2021
Mike Adams with Christine Massey.
Christine Massey: FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification.
https://lightonlight.education/christine-massey-fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-anywhere-ever/
Christine Massey: FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification.
https://lightonlight.education/christine-massey-fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-anywhere-ever/
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