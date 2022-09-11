ITALY - POISONED GRAPHENE AND METAL IN THE ANIMAL FEED THEN PULSED DIRECTED 5G MM MICROWAVES KILLING MOST COWS -TEST THEM FOR RADIATION POISONING NOW ITS ALL MAN MADE USE COMMON SENSE DISCERNMENT!

THIS IS HOW THEY ARE MURDERING YOU! -

www.brighteon.com/4b1902fc-3095-4316-a64a-2cce843df3c4

THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03



COMMON SENSE WILL TELL YOU THEY USED THE RFID CHIP ON ANIMALS FIRST AS A DRY RUN TO CHIPPING AND TRACKING/ZAPPING THE PEOPLE - WHY DO YOU THINK IT WAS VETS AND PSYCHOLOGISTS THAT LEAD THE RESPONSE TO THE SCAMDEMIC BIO WEAPONS INJECTIONS TO GET YOU ALL NANO CHIPPED SO THEY CAN KILL OR CONTROL YOU.

THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL. NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN.

WE TRACKED THE VACCINATED WITH OUR BLUTOOTH ON OUR PHONES - PEOPLE NOW HAVE A MAC ADDRESS LINKED TO BIG PHARMA/MILITARY BIO-METRIC TRACKING AND SURVEILLANCE ALL PATENTED THOUGH! BUT WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT. - https://www.brighteon.com/4f6b6a74-a130-4647-a50a-7d49c0fb221e

ITS MASS GENOCIDE - https://www.brighteon.com/324eee84-0137-4d0f-b499-47a7b86b4247