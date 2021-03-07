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Dear Employer: Have you heard of the FairCo$t Health Plan, sold not by Insurance Brokers but by Population Health Managers? Carl Schuessler Jr - Health Rosetta Chartered Certified Advisor
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20 views • March 07, 2021
Most American employers are suffering unnecessarily costly health benefits plans. This despite good publication by the renowned Health Rosetta advisors that plenty of both Fortune 500s and smaller businesses are flattening their cost curves while lowering Out Of Pocket exposure for their workers - and improving the quality of health outcomes.These advanced brokers analyze employee health trends like accountants, ditching immediately the biggest cost-driver: INSURANCE!
Through the Affordable Care Act, health insurers gamed a price "control" law that has backfired, worsening annual premium hikes (and worsening quality). At Mitigate Partners, Mr. Schuessler has summarized his two-decade experience into what he calls "The FairCo$t Health Plan".
Containing 16+ Cost Containment Solutions, the FairCo$t Health Plan enables business owners to become active managers of their health plan rather than continuing to be hostages of the traditional passively managed Insurance world.
Operating as Population Health Managers rather than “Brokers”, Mr. Schuessler's team specializes in Cost Containment and Risk Mitigation strategies that result in dramatic reductions in the overall health plan spend.
Through the Affordable Care Act, health insurers gamed a price "control" law that has backfired, worsening annual premium hikes (and worsening quality). At Mitigate Partners, Mr. Schuessler has summarized his two-decade experience into what he calls "The FairCo$t Health Plan".
Containing 16+ Cost Containment Solutions, the FairCo$t Health Plan enables business owners to become active managers of their health plan rather than continuing to be hostages of the traditional passively managed Insurance world.
Operating as Population Health Managers rather than “Brokers”, Mr. Schuessler's team specializes in Cost Containment and Risk Mitigation strategies that result in dramatic reductions in the overall health plan spend.
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