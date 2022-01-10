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Bases at The Wake Up Call Belfast 2010 with Ayem
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5 views • January 10, 2022
Belfast's first wake up call event, Oct 2010, with the late Ayem, who was well known back room supporter, speaker and good friend, at many of the AV, UFO and wake up events in the 2010 and later era.
I returned to my home city of Belfast, to cover this first Wake Up Call event, arranged by local Portadown researcher and free thinker, Sandra Barr. I had been running by second million watt pirate into Belfast until 2005, so this was a happy return, to see the wake up crew get things moving in Belfast.
Ayem was a ground-crew supporter for David Icke's events, and was joined in Belfast with one of his sons, Gareth. Jim Corr also gave an interview for this "Bases At".
Ayem was to withdraw from the UFO and wake up series of events a few years later. She was to pass away ten years later, just before the terror of the Lock Down- CV fraud started to sweep the planet.
I returned to my home city of Belfast, to cover this first Wake Up Call event, arranged by local Portadown researcher and free thinker, Sandra Barr. I had been running by second million watt pirate into Belfast until 2005, so this was a happy return, to see the wake up crew get things moving in Belfast.
Ayem was a ground-crew supporter for David Icke's events, and was joined in Belfast with one of his sons, Gareth. Jim Corr also gave an interview for this "Bases At".
Ayem was to withdraw from the UFO and wake up series of events a few years later. She was to pass away ten years later, just before the terror of the Lock Down- CV fraud started to sweep the planet.
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