Matthew Whitaker: 🤡 Robert Hur Hearing is Political Theatre 🎭 | Newsmax
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

Newsmax | Matthew Whitaker: Robert Hur hearing is political theatre, like most things coming out of Capitol hill | American Agenda. Former Acting General Matthew Whitaker comments on former Special Counsel Rober Hur's testimony on his findings on Joe Biden, the Left's push to make this a political stunt and more on NEWSMAX's " American Agenda"


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

