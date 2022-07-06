The Guardians Of America EP43

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In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix and Lisa Belanger talk about how frauds like Fauci and Pfizer continue to peddle fake covid cures while others are prosecuted for doing so. Other stories include Peterson: Death Before Apologies, Maxwell's Guilt Is Not Enough, January 6 and Dystopian History, and many more. This week's monologue courtesy of John Henry.