The DNA of the devil

FacebookTwitterEmailShare









There are steps in the wrong direction, and it goes step by step. You’ll hear how your DNA is influenced by steps in the wrong direction, making you an easy prey for take over. May God, however, prevent this. Listen attentively to this message from God, and hear how you can have your DNA protected!





Published on Sep 26, 2017 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC