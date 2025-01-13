MUST SEE FROM JUAN O SAVIN | Nuclear Threats and American Vulnerabilities





As the world faces mounting tensions, this episode unpacks critical developments in global security. From concerns over missing nuclear warheads tied to the collapse of the Soviet Union to sophisticated state-level coordination behind high-profile assassinations, we explore the intricate web of international threats.





The discussion highlights the vulnerabilities America faces in this precarious time, including emerging drone and nuclear threats, and underscores the critical need for vigilance and preparation. With Trump poised to re-enter the presidency, the stakes for national and global stability are higher than ever. Stay informed as we navigate these extraordinary challenges.





CRITICAL Intel from Juan O Savin:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/threats-to-national-security-part-1/





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/threats-to-national-security-part-2/





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/inauguration-impeachment-broadcasting-from-gitmo-2/





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.