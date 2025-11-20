BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Healthcare in El Salvador Really Better Than Canada? | My Honest Expat Experience & Comparison
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
13 views • 3 days ago

Is Healthcare in El Salvador Really Better Than Canada? | My Honest Expat Experience & Comparison

-

In this video, I compare the healthcare systems in El Salvador and Canada 🇸🇻🇨🇦, sharing my personal experiences with both—an online consultation with a holistic health coach and an in-person visit with an English-speaking gynecologist in San Salvador. The differences in affordability, quality, and service were eye-opening! I dive into everything from appointment times to out-of-pocket costs, offering insights for anyone considering moving abroad or exploring medical tourism options.


Key Takeaways:

- Cost Comparison: While Canada’s healthcare system is largely funded by taxes and insurance, healthcare in El Salvador offers affordable services for just $30–$70 out of pocket!

- Appointment Time: In Canada, appointments typically last 10–15 minutes, but in El Salvador, I experienced a much more thorough 1–2 hour consultation.

- Medical Professionals: My experience with both local doctors and holistic health professionals revealed a stark contrast in how healthcare is delivered.

- Healthcare Access: Whether you’re seeking traditional or alternative medicine, El Salvador offers a wide range of healthcare options that could change your perspective.


This video is perfect for anyone interested in medical tourism, living abroad, or moving to El Salvador. If you’re curious about the healthcare system in El Salvador, how it compares to Canada's, or if you're planning to live in a new country, you definitely want to watch this until the end.

Keywords
moving to el salvadormedical tourism el salvadorexpat healthcarehealthcare in el salvadorel salvador vs canada healthcareaffordable healthcare abroadexpat living in el salvadorenglish-speaking doctors in el salvadorcost of living healthcare el salvadorholistic health consultationexpats and healthcare abroadbest countries for medical tourism
Chapters

⏱️ TIMESTAMPS:

0:00– Intro – Two health professionals, Two Worlds

00:46– Holistic Health Coach Online (Patrick Coady)

07:58– Gynecologist Visit in San Salvador

11:30– Shocking Costs Breakdown 💰

15:51– Why Healthcare is Better in El Salvador

