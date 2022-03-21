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X22 Report B 03. 21. 22.
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250 views • March 21, 2022
Ep. 2731b - The Keys That Opens All Doors, The Start, Nothing Can Stop This, Nothing
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The [DS] is panicking in Ukraine, the stories are coming out that is the Ukrainian neo nazis that are responsible for the atrocities in Urkaine. The [DS] players are looting and trying to escape. The Hunter laptop is not going away and the evidence is going to be produced, this will lead to [JB]. The [DS] is preparing for a communication blackout. Spygate opens the door, it's the start, nothing can stop this, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Prepare Today
Save $50 & Get Free Shipping
On 4 Week Emergency Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com
The [DS] is panicking in Ukraine, the stories are coming out that is the Ukrainian neo nazis that are responsible for the atrocities in Urkaine. The [DS] players are looting and trying to escape. The Hunter laptop is not going away and the evidence is going to be produced, this will lead to [JB]. The [DS] is preparing for a communication blackout. Spygate opens the door, it's the start, nothing can stop this, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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