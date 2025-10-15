US expects China will not impose new export restrictions & will continue to supply rare earth magnets - US Trade Rep Greer - while threatening 500% tariffs on China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US expects that China will not impose new export restrictions and will continue to supply rare earth magnets — US Trade Representative Greer.
Again... "cutting off the leg to spite the foot"
Chinese exports are RISING despite US tariffs — WSJ
In September, exports from China increased by 8.3% compared to last year
Exports to EU GREW by 14.2%