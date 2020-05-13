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Jak prof. Ferguson z Imperial College sparaliżował planetę Ziemię- Raport 12 maja 2020
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25 views • May 13, 2020
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DAROWIZNY na działania edukacyjne i publikację książek: PayPal na www.samoswiadomi.pl
Prawdziwe Dane Obnażają Zmanipulowane Komputerowe Modelowanie Wirusa
http://xn--samowiadomi-hfc.pl/zmanipu...
The data is in — stop the panic and end the total isolation
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcar...
Rigged Virus Computer Modeling Is Exposed By Real Data
https://www.technocracy.news/rigged-c...
Rappoport: Neil Ferguson And The Idiot Politicians Who Believed His Computer Predictions
https://www.technocracy.news/rappopor...
Imperial College Prof Neil Ferguson Accused Of ‘Patchy Record Of Modeling Pandemics’
https://www.technocracy.news/imperial...
DAROWIZNY na działania edukacyjne i publikację książek: PayPal na www.samoswiadomi.pl
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