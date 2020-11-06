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"Voter FRAUD in Philadelphia! SHARE This Video" | Donald Trump Vs Joe Biden | 2020 Election
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72 views • November 06, 2020
He wasn't even registered to vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania....
Originally posted here, but I'm pretty certain it will not be there for long https://youtu.be/VzV5U6cEBC4
Originally posted here, but I'm pretty certain it will not be there for long https://youtu.be/VzV5U6cEBC4
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