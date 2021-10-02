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Australia's human rights abuses EXPOSED
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100 views • October 02, 2021
Australia is a proud liberal democracy. We believe in a world order that favours freedom and that supports the dignity and free expression of all people. We believe in human rights and gender equality, and the rule of law. And we back that up with how we pursue these things in our own country. In our own society. And how we raise our own children. Australia was one of eight countries that signed the declaration of human rights.
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