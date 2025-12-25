BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Buckle Up
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my original concept, idea, direction and lyrics,   AI Voice/Music



When you're down on your luck, with your pockets full of dust
When you've given your all, and your all is not enough
When your dreams are in pieces, shiny goals turned to rust
When you finally hit rock bottom, the only way to go is UP..............

(Chorus)
So Buckle Up!
Get ready for a wild ride
Life may get a little rocky
So hang on for dear life

You may get mud on your boots
May have to bend a few rules
You get to live the life you want
Not what others want for you

So take the risks...
Take the chances....
Chase your dreams....
Do the victory dances....

and Buckle Up

(verse)
When life gives you curves, you will learn to lean in
When life gives you bruises, you will learn from the pain
When you fear the danger, your iron will, will get it done
When they block your road, blaze a trail and make your own.....


(Chorus)
And Buckle Up!
Get ready for a wild ride
Life may get a little rocky
So hang on for dear life

You may get mud on your boots
May have to bend a few rules
You get to live the life you want
Not what others want for you

So take the risks...
Take the chances....
Chase your dreams....
Do the victory dances....

and Buckle Up


(Bridge)

Learn your strengths, find your passions
Make new roads, clear those branches
Take new steps, learn new dances
Steer your life, in those directions..... 


(Chorus)
And Buckle Up!
Get ready for a wild ride
Life may get a little rocky
So hang on for dear life

You may get mud on your boots
May have to bend a few rules
You get to live the life you want
Not what others want for you

So take the risks...
Take the chances....
Chase your dreams....
Do the victory dances....

and Buckle Up


So take the risks...
Take the chances....
Chase your dreams....
Do the victory dances....

and Buckle Up

Buckle Up

