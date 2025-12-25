Buckle Up

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my original concept, idea, direction and lyrics, AI Voice/Music







When you're down on your luck, with your pockets full of dust

When you've given your all, and your all is not enough

When your dreams are in pieces, shiny goals turned to rust

When you finally hit rock bottom, the only way to go is UP..............



(Chorus)

So Buckle Up!

Get ready for a wild ride

Life may get a little rocky

So hang on for dear life



You may get mud on your boots

May have to bend a few rules

You get to live the life you want

Not what others want for you



So take the risks...

Take the chances....

Chase your dreams....

Do the victory dances....



and Buckle Up



(verse)

When life gives you curves, you will learn to lean in

When life gives you bruises, you will learn from the pain

When you fear the danger, your iron will, will get it done

When they block your road, blaze a trail and make your own.....





(Chorus)

And Buckle Up!

Get ready for a wild ride

Life may get a little rocky

So hang on for dear life



You may get mud on your boots

May have to bend a few rules

You get to live the life you want

Not what others want for you



So take the risks...

Take the chances....

Chase your dreams....

Do the victory dances....



and Buckle Up





(Bridge)



Learn your strengths, find your passions

Make new roads, clear those branches

Take new steps, learn new dances

Steer your life, in those directions.....





(Chorus)

And Buckle Up!

Get ready for a wild ride

Life may get a little rocky

So hang on for dear life



You may get mud on your boots

May have to bend a few rules

You get to live the life you want

Not what others want for you



So take the risks...

Take the chances....

Chase your dreams....

Do the victory dances....



and Buckle Up





So take the risks...

Take the chances....

Chase your dreams....

Do the victory dances....



and Buckle Up



Buckle Up