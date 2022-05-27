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Origins of Satanism and 1000 years added to calendar
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479 views • May 27, 2022
I went down this rabbit hole about 1000 years being added to the calendar, and my research so far has thrown up some unusual findings. This is my 3rd video on the subject of 1000 years being added to the Gregorian Calendar.
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