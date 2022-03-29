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Nullify! Chapter 4: The Principles of '98 from Thomas Jefferson and James Madison
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23 views • March 29, 2022
In 1798, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison penned the Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions, formally articulating the principles of nullification for the first time.
From the Tenth Amendment Center
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
From the Tenth Amendment Center
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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