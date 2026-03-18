"I do not know why the Americans and the Israelis still have not understood this point. The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic, and social institutions. The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure." - FM Araghchi of Iran on the Epstein Coalition Assassination Strikes

Adding:

💥🇮🇱 Following the killing of Larijani, Iran carried out a retaliatory strike targeting refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel according to military reports.

Air Defense activity reported over Dubai earlier.

According to Reuters, China proposed peaceful reunification with Taiwan in exchange for LNG supplies, but Taipei rejected the offer and plans to expand gas imports from the United States.

A Chinese Taiwan Affairs official said reunification would better ensure the island’s energy security with support from the strong homeland, and promised stable resource supplies for Taiwan.

Taiwan’s leadership responded that it has secured alternative energy sources for the coming months, including increased U.S. LNG purchases, and does not rely on China for energy.



