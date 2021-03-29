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[I AM] the whirlwind, News organizations bankrupted, Time of separation - Timothy Dixon 2021-03-25
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Great hands of revival
Across Dakotas and Wyoming, animals migrating in fear
Whirlwinds in Tennessee valley, Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga
Panama Canal shall run lower than ever in history
Two shall step down from the supreme court
News organizations brought to bankruptcy
Tremors in America
Be sure to visit Bro. Timothy's channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
Across Dakotas and Wyoming, animals migrating in fear
Whirlwinds in Tennessee valley, Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga
Panama Canal shall run lower than ever in history
Two shall step down from the supreme court
News organizations brought to bankruptcy
Tremors in America
Be sure to visit Bro. Timothy's channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
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