CrossTalk: Russian Pipeline SABOTAGED by USS Kearsarge

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Cross Talk News
September 29, 2022
Today on CrossTalk News, we detail the proof that the USA is responsible for the sabotaging of the Nordstream pipelines and name the specific ship and navy demolition team responsible for this debilitating and traitorous act of terrorism against NATO ally Germany.
All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...
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