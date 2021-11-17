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"The Russians Will Take America" - Prophecy of Invasion, Russia, China & Captivity
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423 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: America refuses to repent and turn back to God, so the Lord raises up her enemies for judgement: "Therefore the Lord shall set up the adversaries of Rezin against him, and join his enemies together." – (Isaiah 9:11 ) Russia will take over America with its allies. Previous prophecies that support this are discussed, the sins of America are listed so that anyone who is still doing them can be warned and stop. God is loving but He will no longer tolerate unchecked sin in the world. Let those who have ears, hear.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/
Prophecies and themes discussed in this video:
(America will sink underwater)
IN ONE HOUR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/6182/
(Russia will capture many countries in the end times)
MIRROR, MIRROR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/mirror-mirror-february-26-2021/
(China will have superior weapons; Americans will be taken into sex slavery)
SEND FOR THEIR FLESH, CHINA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/flesh-the-role-of-china-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: America refuses to repent and turn back to God, so the Lord raises up her enemies for judgement: "Therefore the Lord shall set up the adversaries of Rezin against him, and join his enemies together." – (Isaiah 9:11 ) Russia will take over America with its allies. Previous prophecies that support this are discussed, the sins of America are listed so that anyone who is still doing them can be warned and stop. God is loving but He will no longer tolerate unchecked sin in the world. Let those who have ears, hear.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/
Prophecies and themes discussed in this video:
(America will sink underwater)
IN ONE HOUR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/6182/
(Russia will capture many countries in the end times)
MIRROR, MIRROR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/mirror-mirror-february-26-2021/
(China will have superior weapons; Americans will be taken into sex slavery)
SEND FOR THEIR FLESH, CHINA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/flesh-the-role-of-china-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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