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6/6/2022 Miles Guo: Someone told me in advance that the paying agent of Evergrande was going to confirm Evergrande’s debt default. However, I did nothing in response as I have never done any speculation. The principles to which I adhere throughout my life are the following，never make quick money, never buy or sell stocks, never beg from the deplorables