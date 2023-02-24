Western Tanks vs. Russian Tanks – Clash of Two Concepts (Who Wins)

US Military News
Feb 23, 2023
In this video, we will analyze the advantages and disadvantages of both Western (Leopard 2, M1 Abrams, Challenger 2) and Russian (T-72, T-80, T-90) tanks. We will also look at what are the main differences and similarities between these two concepts of tank construction and how all of this can be reflected on the Ukrainian battlefield.
Support us:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...
SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy
For copyright matters please contact us at: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM6JLsMdVcI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.