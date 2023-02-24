Create New Account
Western Tanks vs. Russian Tanks – Clash of Two Concepts (Who Wins)
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
US Military News


Feb 23, 2023


In this video, we will analyze the advantages and disadvantages of both Western (Leopard 2, M1 Abrams, Challenger 2) and Russian (T-72, T-80, T-90) tanks. We will also look at what are the main differences and similarities between these two concepts of tank construction and how all of this can be reflected on the Ukrainian battlefield.


