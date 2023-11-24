THEY WERE EATING & DRINKING ~ HAPPY THANKSGIVING

LUKE 17:28 Likewise ALSO as it Was in The Days of Lot; They Did Eat { Thanksgiving }, They Drank, They Bought { BLACK FRIDAY }, they sold, they planted, they builded; 29 But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. 30 Even Thus Shall it Be in The Day When The Son of Man is REVEALED !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.