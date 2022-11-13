Create New Account
Russia and its Future Role in Defeating Islam According to Prophecy
High Hopes
Published 16 days ago |
John-Henry Westen


Nov 12, 2022


Recent events show cause for concern. Despite Pope Francis's consecration of Russia in March, the war between Russia and Ukraine has only amped up, and the prospect of WWIII and a possible nuclear exchange have grown by the day. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Catholic journalist Matt Gaspers the import of current events and how Russia's eventual conversion through the Immaculate Heart of Mary will be a turning point for salvation of the West and the coming war with Islam.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tmuys-russia-and-its-future-role-in-defeating-islam-according-to-prophecy.html


