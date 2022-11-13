John-Henry Westen





Nov 12, 2022





Recent events show cause for concern. Despite Pope Francis's consecration of Russia in March, the war between Russia and Ukraine has only amped up, and the prospect of WWIII and a possible nuclear exchange have grown by the day. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Catholic journalist Matt Gaspers the import of current events and how Russia's eventual conversion through the Immaculate Heart of Mary will be a turning point for salvation of the West and the coming war with Islam.





CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews





To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Matt_Gaspers_111122





Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/





Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Matt_Gaspers_111122





Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews





Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tmuys-russia-and-its-future-role-in-defeating-islam-according-to-prophecy.html



