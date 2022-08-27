WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 06JAN22 - Plane Landing Goes Wrong

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/2N3wrNW1K44
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #144
Links to sources:
Plane Landing Goes Wrong - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk74G...
Zero-G Maneuver - https://fb.watch/9RXiuA_TPD/
Flying Low Over The Ground - https://fb.watch/a6-TrSZI17/
Ski Jump - https://fb.watch/a70Qc09knz/
Near Vertical Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC6F6...
Flying Close Together - https://fb.watch/9S1YlcRc4l/
Flying In Formation - https://fb.watch/9S1jo5uz3M/
Taking Water From A Pool - https://fb.watch/9_Xr2aRLNx/
Wingsuit - https://fb.watch/9-18-AKFNM/
Flying Upside Down - https://fb.watch/9S3axlxtnB/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet