Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson · Arrested for Exposing J6 Lies, Journalist Steve Baker Speaks Out
channel image
GalacticStorm
2223 Subscribers
Shop now
64 views
Published a day ago

Tucker Carlson · Ep. 82 Joe Biden has put hundreds of his political opponents in jail. Here’s the latest, Steve Baker, a working journalist who’s exposed the fraudulence of the January 6th myth.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1770571020983824433?s=20

Keywords
tucker carlsontucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensoredtucker carlson shorts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket