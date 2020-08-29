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An Honest Conversation with a Communist
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8 views • August 29, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3183/a-waiter-without-a-restaurant-call-in-show-january-20th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3183-a-waiter-without-a-restaurant-call-in-show-january-20th-2016
Question: “You assert that the redistribution of wealth and/or transfer of property rights from the bourgeoisie (owning class) to the proletariat (The working class) necessarily uses forces in violation of the non-aggression principle, but doesn't the exploitation of labor by the owner do much of the same thing, or at minimum have the same effect. Could one claim that the working class expropriation of the means of production be considered self-defense under the non-aggression principle?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3183-a-waiter-without-a-restaurant-call-in-show-january-20th-2016
Question: “You assert that the redistribution of wealth and/or transfer of property rights from the bourgeoisie (owning class) to the proletariat (The working class) necessarily uses forces in violation of the non-aggression principle, but doesn't the exploitation of labor by the owner do much of the same thing, or at minimum have the same effect. Could one claim that the working class expropriation of the means of production be considered self-defense under the non-aggression principle?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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