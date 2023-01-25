Karen Kingston: No Immunity For Pfizer Murderers Criminal Pfizer Execs Committed Genocide

Big Pharma’s liability shield is a lie and they can be criminally charged for manslaughter.
Karen Kingston reveals the Geneva Convention clearly states any organization that willfully murders can be charged.
The 1949 document specifically includes biological experiments as a criminal act.
Big Pharma’s bioweapon was intentionally designed to kill and the idea they can’t be criminally charged is a psyop.
