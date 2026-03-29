Convoy of Iraqi Seminary Students & Scholars Departs Basra for Iran!!!

Convoy of Iraqi Scholars Departs Basra for Iran!!!

"These are the religious scholars — the first to step forward onto the field of jihad."

Seminary students and scholars from Basra Province form an 80+ vehicle convoy heading to Iran in a show of solidarity with the Islamic Republic.

"We ask God for victory and steadfastness in every time and place."

Adding:

US CENTCOM confirmed US forces carried out more than 11 000 strikes against targets in Iran since the beginning of the operation.

They claim more than 150 Iranian ships were damaged or destroyed so far.

Adding:

War in the Middle East could trigger a fertilizer market crisis and drive up food prices, — AP

Around the world, fertilizer stocks have started to decline following rising fuel prices.

With the outbreak of hostilities, supplies of urea, ammonia, and sulfur have been disrupted.

In the worst-case scenario, this means reduced crop yields and poor harvests next season. In the best-case scenario, higher production costs will be passed on to food prices next year.

Small farmers may not survive if governments do not subsidize fertilizer purchases when demand peaks in June.