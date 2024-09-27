Dr. Joel Wallach: Hip Hop to the Rescue: Nutrition for Healthy Hips DWD 9/26/24





Dr. Joel Wallach, a renowned veterinarian and nutritionist, discusses the root causes of osteoarthritis and how nutritional deficiencies can contribute to hip problems. In "Hip Hop to the Rescue: Nutrition for Healthy Hips," Dr. Wallach emphasizes the importance of whole food nutrition, including a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins, to support joint health. He also highlights the role of specific nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, in reducing inflammation and protecting cartilage. By addressing the underlying nutritional factors, Dr. Wallach suggests that individuals may be able to improve hip health and potentially avoid the need for hip replacement surgery.

Dr. Wallach shares what the costs of treating symptoms alone cost in the US each year.





Dr. Wallach tells us the severity of the condition that Theo Ratliff was in before he got to meet Dr. Wallach and once getting to meet him, he restored his condition to be a fully functional sportsman.





Dr. Wallach also delves into Osteoporosis of the Skull.





Two testimonies are given today. One is just simply feeling so much better after taking the Youngevity supplements and the second is the rapid healing of a cracked hip.





Dr. Wallach answers questions on;

A person struggling with some effects of having Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS),

A racing Heart rate,

Whitening Teeth.





