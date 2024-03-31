Create New Account
AOC fails to land 'gotcha' moment for liberal agenda: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left
Published 17 hours ago

AOC fails to land 'gotcha' moment for liberal agenda: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left  |  Joy Reid "induces nightmares" with her latest race-obsessed TikTok video, AOC fails to get her own Elon Musk "gotcha" moment, and Beto O'Rourke resurfaces to do "housewife" activities: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left."

rob schmittnewsmaxnews from the left

