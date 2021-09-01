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1/9/2021 Miles Guo: Now the key to take down the CCP lies in the CCP’s internal chaos and their economic and political predicament. The release of the virus will bring them a devastating ending. We must learn from history, strengthen our confidence in victory and not be affected by the current situations in the election.