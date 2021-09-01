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1/9/2021 Miles Guo: Now the key to take down the CCP lies in the CCP’s internal chaos and their economic and political predicament. The release of the virus will bring them a devastating ending. ..
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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50 views • January 11, 2021
1/9/2021郭文贵盖特：如今灭共的关键在于共产党的内乱及其自身政治经济上的顽疾，更重要的是他们向世界释放病毒会给他们带来毁灭性的结局。我们要以史为鉴，不要因为当下的大选形势而影响我们必胜的信心。
1/9/2021 Miles Guo: Now the key to take down the CCP lies in the CCP’s internal chaos and their economic and political predicament. The release of the virus will bring them a devastating ending. We must learn from history, strengthen our confidence in victory and not be affected by the current situations in the election.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy