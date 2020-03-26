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Coronavirus Brings Free World To Its Knees, Plus David Icke & More - FULL SHOW 3/26/20
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258 views • March 26, 2020
Meanwhile, in the USSR, Deep State Dems demand countrywide shutdown through the 2020 election. Deep State Democrats want the ongoing joblessness in the US to extend until the November presidential election to ensure they have a better shot at taking back the White House. But will middle America really stand for this? Tune in to find out as we take your calls! Please share this link, and watch below:
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