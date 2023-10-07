Alex Jones Full Show 10/6/23 w/Dr. Robert Epstein & Jay Dyer

Tyranny Alert! After FBI Declares All Trump Supporters Terrorists, Hillary Calls for Their “Formal Deprogramming” & “Camps for Men” – FRIDAY FULL SHOW 10/06/23

Dr. Robert Epstein joins today’s broadcast to reveal how the Deep State is ALREADY stealing the next presidential election! Watch & share this link! Alex Jones breaks down what you need to know RIGHT NOW in this vital LIVE broadcast loaded with the analysis globalists DO NOT want you to hear!