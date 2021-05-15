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Dr Tom Cowan Viral Transmission From The Kill Shot Injections
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175 views • May 15, 2021
Vaccine Shedding webinar from Friday, May 14th, 2021
Topics Included:
-Is there evidence that vaccinated people can in some way make unvaccinated people sick?
- Are there any plausible biological mechanisms that would cause this to happen?
-This is an example of public health failure & disaster- there needs to be an investigation into this issue
-There is a scientific process that should be followed when trying to understand new phenomena
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/9lRKJe
Topics Included:
-Is there evidence that vaccinated people can in some way make unvaccinated people sick?
- Are there any plausible biological mechanisms that would cause this to happen?
-This is an example of public health failure & disaster- there needs to be an investigation into this issue
-There is a scientific process that should be followed when trying to understand new phenomena
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/9lRKJe
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