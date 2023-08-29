Create New Account
Back When
A Journal In Songs
Thinking of Back When I was young , and growing up in a neighborhood on Long Island , and how different life was then compared to now ... I miss the old days when life seemed simpler ... but then again ... what did we know way back when ...

Keywords
pastpriceslifestyles

