The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Defeating The Scrouge Of Infidelity

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

The sad fact that still over 50% of marriages end in divorce and the #1 reason by far is adultery or infidelity (but I repeat myself) [ Source: https://ourworldindata.org/marriages-and-divorces ]. If society is to survive good sound marriages between one man and one woman, must once again become the norm. As well as all of us keeping to the vow: "Til death do us part" .

Think, pray, and act today to strengthen your marriage and watch the blessings flow like never before! Let's Rock!

Video credits:

How to Overcome Infidelity | Jimmy Evans

http://bit.ly/marriagevideos

Siloam - Tender Heart

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3g2OXUf

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3nCO1NP

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussportsnetwork

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussportsradio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealussportsnetwork/

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen