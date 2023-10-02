JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231001 (with_worship) - The Last Straw

JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-10-01 (with Worship)
The Last Straw
Pastor JD talks about the well-known idiom, “The Last Straw”, and explains how it applies to Bible prophecy in this, the “Last Day’s”.
Transcript and Links at source site:
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytibTd5d2JrP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
