JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231001 (with_worship) - The Last Straw
Published 19 hours ago

JD Farag


Prophecy Update 2023-10-01 (with Worship)

The Last Straw


Pastor JD talks about the well-known idiom, “The Last Straw”, and explains how it applies to Bible prophecy in this, the “Last Day’s”.


Transcript and Links at source site:


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytibTd5d2JrP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
christianprophecylast daysworshipjd faraglast straw

