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May 24th 2021 WAR CRIMES Against We The People / LTA People Must Know
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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160 views • June 06, 2021
Christopher James reviews in depth the LTA now coming forth in our world.
This is one a a few core actions required to stop the repugnant and corrupt bar from massive corruption against we the people occurring every again in our public courthouses.

This is a watershed moment that on Monday May 31st was truly recognized by police who are also now waking and going to take down this massive corrupt group of people operating in the peoples public courthouses.

God Bless... and God Speed... it is a DAWNING OF A NEW DAY!!!!

Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST

Find Christopher at the below platforms...

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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