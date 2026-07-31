Maria Zeee - Charlie Kirk Narrative Falls Apart ft. Clint Russell

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People questioning the official narrative of what really happened to Charlie Kirk are endlessly demonized by establishment hacks. Clint Russell joins us to discuss the elements of the narrative that make zero sense to anyone of sound mind.
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