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Paul Joseph Watson Says Western Civilization Is Dying
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61 views • January 24, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson notes many of the problems of the West—drugs, low birth rates, alcoholism, suicide, mindless consumerism—but he thinks nothing can be done about them. He’s wrong. What the West lacks is confidence and racial identity. If whites regain the spirit of loyalty to their race and love of their heritage, they will save their civilization. No one else can save it for them.
First posted on YouTube on March 20, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on March 20, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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