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A BAD EGG
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5 views • February 21, 2020
The first Baby Huey cartoon. Baby Huey is disliked by all the other ducklings because of his large size and super strength. His strength has caused problems in the past, but ends up saving the day when a fox comes around looking for something to eat.
There's a lesson lurking in this animated story. What is it?
There's a lesson lurking in this animated story. What is it?
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