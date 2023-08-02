Dr.SHIVA™ - Some Folks Think People Rise Up When Everything Collapses

Dr. Shiva





July 31, 2023





Some folks think people rise up when everything collapses





This is false as I explain in this video





In fact, oppression oppresses





Change occurs when WE consciously mobilize with right theory, right action at the right time





Shiva4President.com

TruthFreedomHealth.com





Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/told-trump-not-to...





Time for US.

Shiva4President.com





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!





Dr.SHIVA





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6k2PRyih_U